Covid-19: Delhi schools to have online classes for new academic session

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the wake of the Covid-19 surge in the city, the Delhi government on Thursday said that schools should not call any students to physically attend classes in the new academic session till further orders. It also asked teachers to start online classes from April 1 for the academic session.

In the wake of the Covid-19 surge in the city, the Delhi government on Thursday said that schools should not call any students to physically attend classes in the new academic session till further orders. It also asked teachers to start online classes from April 1 for the academic session.

The DoE also added, "It is reiterated that the students of classes 9 to 12 (session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing the academic guidance and support to the students for midterm exams, pre-board exams/ annual exams/ board examinations, practical exams, project work, internal assessment following the Standard Operating Procedure for COVID safety and with the consent of the parents."

Schools in Delhi closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain spread of novel coronavirus. While several states partially reopened schools in October, the Delhi government allowed schools to reopen for students in classes 9 to 12 for practical works and remedial lessons, from January 18 and February 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,819 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.71 percent pushed the cumulative total to 6,62,430. Apart from showing a slight dip on Tuesday, the national capital has been recording over 1,500 fresh cases consistently over the last few days. Following this, the state government has taken several steps in a bid to control the rapid surge of the virus.

The number of daily infections had started to come down in February. However, the daily cases began to rise again in March and have been steadily increasing since then.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}