A government spokesperson confirmed that testing will be increased in coming days. “The health and revenue departments will come out with a plan in 2-3 days. The Delhi government never reduced its testing capacity. We still have one of the highest Covid-19 testing capacities compared to any other state or city with similar population size as ours or even more. Delhi has a capacity to test at least one lakh (100,000) samples every day and if needed, it can be increased to three lakh too. But, that much is not needed as of now since the situation is very much under control," he said.