Covid-19: Delhi to restart random testing at metro stations, bus stops and markets2 min read . 08:30 AM IST
- Delhi: The gradual increase in the number of Covid-19 tests again will start from Monday. It will start showing from Tuesday’s bulletin
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As Delhi on Saturday witnessed another spurt in COVID-19 cases for the month as it reported 461 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours.
As Delhi on Saturday witnessed another spurt in COVID-19 cases for the month as it reported 461 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours.
The active caseload in the national capital now stands at 1,262 while the positivity rate increased to 5.33 per cent, the highest since January 31. After the recent spurt in new cases,authorities in Delhi will increase the testing for Covid-19 in the public place in the national capital and it includes random sampling at public places like metro stations, bus stops, and markets.
The active caseload in the national capital now stands at 1,262 while the positivity rate increased to 5.33 per cent, the highest since January 31. After the recent spurt in new cases,authorities in Delhi will increase the testing for Covid-19 in the public place in the national capital and it includes random sampling at public places like metro stations, bus stops, and markets.
"The gradual increase in the number of Covid-19 tests again will start from Monday. It will start showing from Tuesday’s bulletin. District administrations will soon be formally directed to intensify the testing and tracking strategy," this person said, asking not to be named as reported by Hindustan Times.
"The gradual increase in the number of Covid-19 tests again will start from Monday. It will start showing from Tuesday’s bulletin. District administrations will soon be formally directed to intensify the testing and tracking strategy," this person said, asking not to be named as reported by Hindustan Times.
A government spokesperson confirmed that testing will be increased in coming days. “The health and revenue departments will come out with a plan in 2-3 days. The Delhi government never reduced its testing capacity. We still have one of the highest Covid-19 testing capacities compared to any other state or city with similar population size as ours or even more. Delhi has a capacity to test at least one lakh (100,000) samples every day and if needed, it can be increased to three lakh too. But, that much is not needed as of now since the situation is very much under control," he said.
A government spokesperson confirmed that testing will be increased in coming days. “The health and revenue departments will come out with a plan in 2-3 days. The Delhi government never reduced its testing capacity. We still have one of the highest Covid-19 testing capacities compared to any other state or city with similar population size as ours or even more. Delhi has a capacity to test at least one lakh (100,000) samples every day and if needed, it can be increased to three lakh too. But, that much is not needed as of now since the situation is very much under control," he said.
As per the bulletin, Delhi recorded 18,68,033 positive cases of infections far. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.97 per cent.
As per the bulletin, Delhi recorded 18,68,033 positive cases of infections far. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.97 per cent.
There are currently 59 patients admitted in the hospitals in the national capital, with 30 being suspected to have COVID-19 and 29 being confirmed cases of the virus. 772 COVID-19 patients are currently in home isolation.
There are currently 59 patients admitted in the hospitals in the national capital, with 30 being suspected to have COVID-19 and 29 being confirmed cases of the virus. 772 COVID-19 patients are currently in home isolation.
In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, 9,508 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,724 took the first dose and 2,534 took the second dose.
In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, 9,508 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,724 took the first dose and 2,534 took the second dose.
Meanwhile, India reported 975 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
Meanwhile, India reported 975 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
The weekly case positivity rate is 0.26 per cent.
The weekly case positivity rate is 0.26 per cent.
The active caseload in the country stands at 11,366 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases.
The active caseload in the country stands at 11,366 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases.