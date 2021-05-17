Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi University lost over 35 teachers in one month

Covid-19: Delhi University lost over 35 teachers in one month

Premium
A file photo of Delhi University VC Office
1 min read . 07:18 PM IST ANI

According to the Delhi University Teachers' Union (DUTA), each college under the university has seen at least three deaths, between teachers and students

NEW DELHI : In the last month, Delhi University has lost over 35 teachers to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last month, Delhi University has lost over 35 teachers to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Delhi University Teachers' Union (DUTA), each college under the university has seen at least three deaths, between teachers and students.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the Delhi University Teachers' Union (DUTA), each college under the university has seen at least three deaths, between teachers and students.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

DUTA Vice President Dr Alok Ranjan Pandey said the situation was worse for teachers employed especially on an ad hoc basis, and demanded medical facilities be extended to them as well.

"In one month, at least 35 teachers have succumbed to COVID-19. There are many colleges here where as many as three teachers have died. And given the situation of the ad hoc teachers, we demand medical facilities for them," Pandey said.

"We are really concerned about the ad hoc teachers who have died," he added.

The shortage of hospital beds in the national capital has further aggravated the situation, with many teachers having to go as far as Ludhiana and Jhajjar for a bed. Despite this, many did not survive.

"Just like vaccination centres, if a hospital with COVID-19 facilities could be built within the university, many lives might have been saved," he added.

DUTA has written letter to the Ministry of Education and the Vice-Chancellor demanding jobs for at least one person per deceased family and medical facilities for ad hoc teachers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Cyclone Tauktae: Railways puts emergency response teams, vehicles on high alert

2 min read . 07:15 PM IST
Premium

Delhi to shut some vaccination centres briefly due to end of Covaxin stocks: AAP

2 min read . 07:11 PM IST
Premium

Andhra to make 10 lakh FD for children orphaned due to Covid-19

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
Premium

'Don't have Covid-19 because I drink cow urine every day': BJP's Pragya Thakur

1 min read . 06:56 PM IST

Out of 12 thousand teachers, around six thousand have been appointed on an ad hoc basis in the University.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!