The Covid-19 Delta variant has become the predominant among other variants --Alpha Beta and Gamma around the world, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on Covid-19 said that the Delta variant "has become more fit, it is more transmissible and it is out-competing, it is replacing the other viruses that are circulating".

So far Covid delta variant has been detected in more than 185 countries to date, she told in a WHO social media interaction.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants. Some data suggested that the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people.

In late 2020, the emergence of variants that posed an increased risk to global public health prompted the WHO to start characterising them as variants of interest, and the more-worrying variants of concern, to inform the response to the pandemic.

The UN health agency decided to name the variants after the letters of the Greek alphabet, to avoid the countries that first detected them being stigmatised.

Besides the four variants of concern, there are also five variants of interest, but Van Kerkhove said three of them -- Eta, Iota and Kappa -- were now being downgraded to variants under monitoring.

"This is really due to changes in circulation and that the variants of interest are just out-competed by the variants of concern. They're just not taking hold," she said.

