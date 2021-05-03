Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday warned against taking steroids in the early stages of the virus. During a routine health presser, Dr Randeep Guleria said that taking steroids in early stages helps faster viral replication & can lead to severe viral pneumonia. He advised to not take steroids early in the disease, especially the younger people.

He said that drugs like Remdesivir, Plasma, Tocilizumab are authorized only for emergency use as there are limited data on the benefits. Also, the timing of when these drugs is administered is very important.

AIIMS chief also warned against a number of early ways of Covid-19 treatment, which can later prove harmful. He said that CT scans are required only for moderate illness and those getting admitted. ''CT-SCan and biomarkers are being misused. There is no advantage in doing CT-Scan if you have mild symptoms. One CT-Scan is equivalent to 300 chest x-rays, it's very harmful,'' Guleria said.

AIIMS chief recommended that people living in home isolation should keep contacting their doctor. When the oxygen saturation level is decreasing to 93 or less, or there are conditions like fainting, chest pain, then contact the doctor immediately, he suggested.

The current recommendation is that, if you have recovered from Covid then you should take both doses of vaccine. In scientific language, the first dose is priming while the second dose is a booster dose, he said.

