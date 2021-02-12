OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity
Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has five new trains that are missing which familiar feature?PTI (HT_PRINT)
Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has five new trains that are missing which familiar feature?PTI (HT_PRINT)

Covid-19: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 10:11 PM IST PTI

  • DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon

NEW DELHI : Severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has appealed to the Centre to revise the safety protocols to allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity to make up for the revenue shortfall.

After being closed for over five months due to the pandemic, Delhi Metro on September 7 had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, before assuming full operations from September 12, all in compliance with the latest safety guidelines issued by the government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a

Winter layoffs show early signs of easing

4 min read . 10:16 PM IST
Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian.

Reform measures in Budget to help India become $5 trillion economy: CEA

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
The Federal Reserve building

Federal reserve to test ability of largest banks to weather a recession

1 min read . 10:04 PM IST

The 169-day closure of services from March 22 onwards had already financially hit the urban transporter and post resumption, regulated number of commuters further impacted its financial health.

Sources on Friday said the DMRC has written to the Centre to revise the safety protocols so as to allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity to augment its revenue.

It had written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and also cited the permission given in October last year to buses in Delhi to carry to their full seating capacities, they said.

Besides, the DMRC has already sought financial assistance for 1,648.4 crore for the central, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments where it runs operations, they said.

While the DMRC has resumed service since September, as per COVID-19 safety norms, each commuter has to sit on alternate seats, leaving a seat between them vacant. Also, standing riders have to maintain a stipulated distance between them, thus further reducing the carrying capacity of a coach.

This is leading to less number of commuters at a time in any train, and also longer queues at metro stations.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Due to these 'new normal' restrictions, only 50-60 passengers in total can now travel in a coach, which in pre-COVID time carried 300-350 people during the peak hours.

One metro coach's full seating capacity is about 50.

After resuming services on September 7, the DMRC had also kept only 269 of the 682 entry-exit gates open due to safety norms.

At present, that number has been increased to 447, amid improvement in COVID-19 situation here.

DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

Delhi recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, authorities said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout