Five members of a family from Gujarat's Surat, including three-year-old twins, have tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to Mahabaleshwar in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The three adult members of the family, including a 67-year-old man, his son and daughter-in-law, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, an senior health official told PTI.

The elderly person first went on a trip to Pune in Maharashtra. He then came back to Surat following which all the five family members, including the twins, went to Mahabaleshwar, for a one-day trip, said Surat Municipal Corporation's medical officer of health PH Umrigar.

“After returning, the senior citizen showed mild symptoms of the viral infection and tested positive for the coronavirus on November 12," he said.

The other four family members also tested positive for the virus during contact-tracing, the official said, adding that they all have mild symptoms and are recovering under home isolation.

“Three of the adult family members have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. They had received their second dose a few months back," he said.

The Surat civic authority has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for people returning to the city after Diwali vacation. With effect from Monday, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has also barred people from entering public places like gardens and using city buses in case they have not received their second due dose of of vaccine.

As per the SMC's release, the city had till Saturday reported 1,11,766 COVID-19 cases and 1,629 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. So far, 1,10,098 people have recovered from the viral infection and the recovery rate in the city stands at 98.51 per cent, the civic body said.

(With PTI inputs)

