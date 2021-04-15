Covid-19 fourth wave: Delhi imposes weekend curfew

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced weekend curfew in wake of spike in fresh covid-19 cases.

In a bid to tackle the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will implement the weekend curfew along with a closure of malls, gyms, swimming pools, and auditoriums.

The Kejriwal government, however, said cinema halls will function at 30% capacity and restaurants will not be allowed to cater to dining—only home delivery and takeaways will be allowed.

Weekly markets will be allowed in a one weekly market per-day-per-zone format. The Delhi government will also monitor crowds at weekly markets, and the markets and public places will see stricter implementation of covid norms.

“Our understanding is that people need to travel during weekdays for work and other essential activities. However, weekends are usually reserved for leisure and entertainment activities—activities that in the given situation can be curtailed and restricted," said Kejriwal.

“Keeping in mind the essential nature of work and jobs done during weekdays, we have decided to opt for this and people should not think of it as an inconvenience for them. It is in fact for their own safety. We need to break the coronavirus chain," he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the people of Delhi to not insist on getting admitted to a particular hospital; beds will be made available in other facilities if required as Delhi has more than 5,000 beds vacant.

“Coronavirus cases are rising in Delhi. There is a sudden surge, but hospital management in Delhi is under control. There is no dearth of beds in Delhi, as more than 5,000 beds are available to cover the rise in coronavirus cases; what is important is that a patient requiring a hospital bed gets one. Whether they are allotted a bed in a government hospital or a private hospital, or in a hospital other than the one they prefer, it should not matter," Delhi chief minister said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“There might be a possibility that in certain hospitals all beds are occupied; however, there are still more than 5,000 beds vacant in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal said the state government is noticing a callous attitude among people in terms of wearing masks, and observing social distancing.

“We will be stricter in implementing these regulations once again. These restrictions are being put in place for you, your families, your health, your lives. We understand that these restrictions might inconvenience you, but also hope that you understand the need for these restrictions in the present conditions and support the government," said the chief minister.

