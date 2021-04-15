Covid-19 fourth wave: Delhi imposes weekend curfew

“Coronavirus cases are rising in Delhi. There is a sudden surge, but hospital management in Delhi is under control. There is no dearth of beds in Delhi, as more than 5,000 beds are available to cover the rise in coronavirus cases; what is important is that a patient requiring a hospital bed gets one. Whether they are allotted a bed in a government hospital or a private hospital, or in a hospital other than the one they prefer, it should not matter," Delhi chief minister said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.