Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur were also reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.
Shah Rukh has become the latest actor to have tested positive for COVID-19, as per media reports. A number of Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus as all operations seem to get back to pre-COVID levels. On June 5, Katrina Kaif was also reported to have tested positive for coronavirus. On June 4, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur were reported to have tested positive. In May, Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to an unexpected increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state's environment and tourism minister, Aaditya Thackeray, warned on June 5 that masks may be required to prevent the spread of the extremely contagious coronavirus. In a 24-hour period on June 4, 889 persons in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19. On February 4, the city registered 846 instances, after which the number of cases decreased. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to Mumbai residents following a significant increase in daily new cases of coronavirus. On June 5, Mumbai reported 961 new cases and one death.
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation. Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had earlier also contracted the viral infection in October 2020.
On June 5, the former state chief minister in a tweet said, "I have tested #COVID19 positive and in home isolation. Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor's advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone!"
India logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,76,817, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one percent after 34 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The active cases rose to 24,052 and the death toll climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.06 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73 percent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.84 percent, according to the ministry. On May 1, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.07 percent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,28,073, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.09 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
