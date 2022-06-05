Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for COVID-19

Due to an unexpected increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state's environment and tourism minister, Aaditya Thackeray, warned on June 5 that masks may be required to prevent the spread of the extremely contagious coronavirus. In a 24-hour period on June 4, 889 persons in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19. On February 4, the city registered 846 instances, after which the number of cases decreased. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to Mumbai residents following a significant increase in daily new cases of coronavirus. On June 5, Mumbai reported 961 new cases and one death.