Covid-19: These states make wearing masks compulsory.Full list

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The decision to bring back the rule of wearing masks mandatory by the various state government was taken after they relaxed it as the country was witnessing a steady dip in cases of Covid-19
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the number of daily Covid-19 cases are showing an uptick, several states in India have decided to bring the rule of wearing masks and follow COVID appropriate behaviour. The decision to bring back the rule of wearing masks mandatory by the various state government was taken after they relaxed it as the country was witnessing a steady dip in cases of Covid-19.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the number of daily Covid-19 cases are showing an uptick, several states in India have decided to bring the rule of wearing masks and follow COVID appropriate behaviour. The decision to bring back the rule of wearing masks mandatory by the various state government was taken after they relaxed it as the country was witnessing a steady dip in cases of Covid-19.
Here is the full list of states that have made the wearing of mask mandatory:
Goa: Government desires that in view of the emerging COVID situation across the country, all the citizens be advised to continue wearing masks at all public places and also to continue observing all COVID appropriate behaviour as an important preventive measure," read the advisory of the state Public Health Department of Goa.
Here is the full list of states that have made the wearing of mask mandatory:
Goa: Government desires that in view of the emerging COVID situation across the country, all the citizens be advised to continue wearing masks at all public places and also to continue observing all COVID appropriate behaviour as an important preventive measure," read the advisory of the state Public Health Department of Goa.
Kerala: Ahead of the continuously increasing cases of Coronavirus, the Kerala government mandated the wearing of masks on Wednesday and said that any violations will be punishable.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kerala: Ahead of the continuously increasing cases of Coronavirus, the Kerala government mandated the wearing of masks on Wednesday and said that any violations will be punishable.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"...In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20 (3) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, hereby orders that wearing of masks in all public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport will be compulsory in the state. Violation of above instructions shall be punishable under the provisions of DM Act and other relevant laws in force," said Dr V P Joy (Chief Secretary), by the order of the state governor.
"...In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20 (3) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, hereby orders that wearing of masks in all public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport will be compulsory in the state. Violation of above instructions shall be punishable under the provisions of DM Act and other relevant laws in force," said Dr V P Joy (Chief Secretary), by the order of the state governor.
Delhi: Within three weeks of lifting its mask mandate, the Delhi government on April 22 made masks mandatory at public places, and imposed a fine of ₹500 for violaters.
Delhi: Within three weeks of lifting its mask mandate, the Delhi government on April 22 made masks mandatory at public places, and imposed a fine of ₹500 for violaters.
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has decided to intensify drives to ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks at pubic places, officials said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has decided to intensify drives to ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks at pubic places, officials said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Punjab: The Punjab government advised people to wear face masks at crowded places amid a surge in coronavirus cases in some of the states. According to the advisory issued by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, wearing of masks should be ensured in closed environments such as in buses, trains, aircrafts, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, offices and classrooms.
Punjab: The Punjab government advised people to wear face masks at crowded places amid a surge in coronavirus cases in some of the states. According to the advisory issued by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, wearing of masks should be ensured in closed environments such as in buses, trains, aircrafts, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, offices and classrooms.
Uttar Pradesh: Wearing masks has been made compulsory again in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow.
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration made wearing of face masks compulsory in "closed environments" like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic. A fine of ₹500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration made wearing of face masks compulsory in "closed environments" like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic. A fine of ₹500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Telangana: A ₹1000 fine would be imposed on someone who is found without a mask.
Telangana: A ₹1000 fine would be imposed on someone who is found without a mask.
Tamil Nadu: The state government made wearing masks compulsory. A ₹500 fine will be imposed otherwise.
Tamil Nadu: The state government made wearing masks compulsory. A ₹500 fine will be imposed otherwise.
Andhra Pradesh: A ₹100 penalty will be imposed in case someone is found without a mask.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Andhra Pradesh: A ₹100 penalty will be imposed in case someone is found without a mask.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The other states that brought the wearing of mask rule back are West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Kerala.
The other states that brought the wearing of mask rule back are West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Kerala.
Meanwhile,Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to review the COVID-19 situation amid the surge in the COVID cases in the country.
Meanwhile,Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to review the COVID-19 situation amid the surge in the COVID cases in the country.