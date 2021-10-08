The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has indicated that it is ready to vaccinate young children in the city only after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approves to roll out vaccines for children. In a report in Hindustan Times, the city's civic body stated that it would not require any infrastructure upgrade as it is all prepared to administer the vaccine to the city’s adolescents.

The statement has come after Mumbai reopened schools for Classes 8-12 earlier this week.

BMC's additional commissioner Suresh Kakani told the daily that it is fully prepared to vaccinate the children and is only waiting for the ICMR's approval and guidelines. Kakani said the adults' immunisation has almost completed leading to less chaos for children's vaccination. Almost 90% of the eligible population in the city (ages 18 and above) have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

At present, Mumbai has 325 vaccination centres and around one million children are between the age group of 12 and 17 years. Therefore this will lead to less chaotic situation at the vaccination centres as 90% of adults have already received a single Covid-19 vaccine dose.

BMC did a survey in July this year in which it found that the seropositivity rate between the age group of 1 and 4 years was 51.04%. Children in the age group of 5 and 9 years showed a 47.33% positivity rate, between 10 and 14 years the positivity rate stood at 53.43%, and between 15 and 18 years, it was 51.39% positivity rate.

Currently, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are getting tested in children and the results of the trials are expected soon. The country's drugs regulator, DGCI, approved the Zydus Cadila's vaccine for emergency use on August 20. It is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19. It's a three-dose vaccine that will be administered on day zero, day 28, and day 56. The vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents between ages 12 and 18.

Yesterday, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of Niti Aayog on Thursday said that the Zydus Cadila Covid-19 vaccine will be administered through an applicator which will be used for the first time in India.

Speaking on the availability of the vaccine, Paul said "Preparations are underway to introduce the Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine under the national vaccination programme. It is only a matter of a short time."

Meanwhile, the Centre is negotiating for a reduction in the price of the vaccine. The decision of the pricing is taking time owing to two factors; one is that it is a three-dose vaccine and the other is its application. A needle-free applicator or a jet injector is used for the application of the ZyCov-D vaccine, which can be used to vaccinate 10,000 people.

