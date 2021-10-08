Covid-19: Fully prepared to vaccinate children after ICMR's approval, says BMC

Currently, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are getting tested in children and the results of the trials are expected soon. The country's drugs regulator, DGCI, approved the Zydus Cadila's vaccine for emergency use on August 20. It is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19. It's a three-dose vaccine that will be administered on day zero, day 28, and day 56. The vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents between ages 12 and 18.

