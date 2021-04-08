In the wake of sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Ghaziabad has decided to imposes a 7-hour night curfew across the district, as per news agency ANI. The district administration Ajay Shankar Pandey said, "The night curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am. The order comes into effect from tonight."

A night curfew has also been imposed in the Noida district from today till April 17. The Noida administration announced earlier in the day that all movement of essential goods and commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted. The order stated that, "all government, private educational institutes(except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till 17 April 2021. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from this order."

"There shall be intensive enforcement of masks and other covid protocols in public places including work places, by police, incident commanders and by concerned departments," it further stated. In Noida, the night curfew timing will also be from 10 pm to 5 am.

Night curfew in several districts in Uttar Pradesh

Apart from Noida and Ghaziabad, night curfew has been imposed in other districts in Uttar Pradesh in order to tackle the pandemic. These areas include Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi.

In Prayagraj, the night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 8 am until further orders, in Lucknow, its April 16 from 9 pm to 6 am, while in Kanpur, the night curfew is 10 pm to 6 am and will remain in place till April 30. However, essential services will be exempted from the curfew, the District Magistrate has informed.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with district magistrates of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Gautambuddh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad regarding the Covid-19 situation.

Uttar Pradesh reported 40 Covid-19 fatalities and 6,023 fresh cases of the infection on Wednesday, pushing the state's death toll to 8,964 and the infection tally to 6,45,930.

Of the fresh fatalities due to the infection, six were from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, the state government said in a statement.

In addition, one fatality each was reported from Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Etawah, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Shamli, Kannauj, Bhadohi and Kaushambi, it added.

Of the 6,023 fresh cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur. Till now, 6,04,979 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in UP. The count of active cases in the state stands at 31,987, the statement read.

(With inputs from agencies)

