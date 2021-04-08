COVID-19: Ghaziabad imposes night curfew from tonight. Details here

A night curfew has also been imposed in the Noida district from today till April 17. The Noida administration announced earlier in the day that all movement of essential goods and commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted. The order stated that, "all government, private educational institutes(except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till 17 April 2021. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from this order."

