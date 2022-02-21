The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 2.12 per cent, according to the ministry.