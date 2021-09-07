Goa government has withdrawn the guideline that prohibited priests from going home to home for conducting rituals during Ganesh Chaturthi. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the decision, adding that the festival should be celebrated with full fervour while taking all necessary precautions. Ganesh Utsav will be celebrated on September 10, Friday.

“I personally do not agree with some of the guidelines that were issued in the SOP , especially the one stopping priests from going to individual households for puja. Ganesh Chaturthi is the most important festival in Goa and such rituals are an integral part of it," Sawant said in a tweet.

“While the Expert committee may have suggested such curbs, I have asked the administration to withdraw the SOP immediately. Chaturthi must be celebrated with full fervour while taking all the necessary precautions, given the pandemic. May Lord Ganesh bless us all," he further added.

Sawant stated that the SOP was circulated by mistake and people should follow the guidelines already in place.

“The guidelines of the Experts' Committee (on COVID-19 restrictions) were circulated as the SOP by mistake. We don't have to issue a new SOP as guidelines to curb COVID-19 are in place. I appeal to people to follow those guidelines," the Goa CM said.

The SOP issued on Tuesday evening directed that priests could conduct online puja, and also appealed to families to perform rituals associated with the festival by "using various technologies like Youtube or Whatsapp videos". ‘Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav’, or public festivities, may be permitted by local bodies on a case to case basis with adherence to all COVID-19 norms, including the use of masks and sanitisers, deployment of thermal screening equipment, and maintenance of social distancing.

The SOP had prohibited families with person in home quarantine or in home isolation from host anyone in their houses or visiting any other person outside their house. The immersion of idols will take place in a staggered manner between 5pm to 10pm, the now withdrawn SOP had added.

