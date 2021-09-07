Covid-19: Goa scraps rule against priests visiting homes for Ganesh Chaturthi

The SOP issued on Tuesday evening directed that priests could conduct online puja, and also appealed to families to perform rituals associated with the festival by "using various technologies like Youtube or Whatsapp videos". ‘Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav’, or public festivities, may be permitted by local bodies on a case to case basis with adherence to all COVID-19 norms, including the use of masks and sanitisers, deployment of thermal screening equipment, and maintenance of social distancing.