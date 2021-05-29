Covid-19: Govt asks airlines to cut capacity due to second pandemic wave

NEW DELHI: Scheduled airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 50% of their total capacity on domestic flights, down from 80%, from 1 June, the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) said citing the second wave of coronavirus that led to a high number of infections and deaths across the country.

The measure may, however, not bring much relief to carriers, as most airlines continue to operate at a low capacity since air travel demand remains muted due to fears of contracting covid and, the collapse of business and leisure travel.

Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May 2020, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain the pandemic. At the time, airlines were allowed to operate only up to a third of their total capacity, with the cap later being increased to 45% and then to 60%. This was further increased to 80%.

Air traffic picked up after the lockdown was lifted in May 2020, and rose every month till March 2021 before the second wave of covid-19 hit the country.

Currently, bookings are not strong enough for most carriers to utilize up to 80% of their capacity, said a senior official at a budget airline.

“We hope bookings will pick up after June with a receding number of active infection cases," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Domestic air traffic fell for the ninth week in the week ending on 23 May. The average number of daily fliers stood at 49,000 for the week ended 23 May, compared to 60,000 for the previous week and 126,000 in the week that ended on 1 May, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

Meanwhile, the government has also extended suspension of regular scheduled international flights to and from India till 30 June. However, international dedicated cargo flights and special flights such as repatriation flights, are operating.

