In order to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination drive in India, which kickstarted its next phase on Monday for the elderly citizens and those with co-morbidities, the central government today chaired a high-level meeting with states to discuss the role of private hospitals to act as Covid Vaccination Centres.

India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

In the meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other officials, it was decided that all government health facilities, including all private hospitals empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PM JAY) and similar State Health Insurance Schemes can function as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs), subject to them mandatorily adhering to some specific norms.

The Ministry urged the states/UTs to utilise 100% capacities of all private hospitals under the said category to enable them to effectively function as vaccination centres. They were also asked the states to regularly collaborate with the private hospitals to ensure that their optimum capacities for vaccination are fully utilised.

Earlier, a list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority. These can be accessed at:

a) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/CGHSEmphospitals.xlsx

b)https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/PMJAYPRIVATEHOSPITALSCONSOLIDATED.xlsx

The health ministry also allowed private hospitals not empanelled under the above mentioned three categories have also been permitted to operate as CVCs "if they have adequate number of vaccinators, adequate space for observation of the vaccinated, adequate cold chain arrangement and adequate arrangement for management of AEFI." States/UTs can proactively make efforts to use these private hospitals as CVCs, the ministry said in a statement.

The states were also directed to ensure adequate allocation of vaccines to all hospitals (government and private) for the entire duration for which sessions has been planned, to enable them to function as CVCs in a smooth and obstruction free manner.

In a statement, the government said, "It was reiterated that there is no shortage of COVID vaccines, hence adequate vaccine doses should be allocated to the CVCs."

The state/UT authorities were also cautioned that they "should not store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID vaccines at the State and district levels. The Central Government has adequate stock and will provide the required vaccine doses to the States and UTs," the Centre assured.

All Private Vaccination Centres should have in place effective crowd management protocols along with facilities for seating, water, proper signage etc, the government said. They should also ensure adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour among the citizen beneficiaries. State and District administration would proactively facilitate this.

States/UTs in consultation with the Private Hospitals should open the vaccination slots for 15 days to a month and announce this as part of their Vaccine Time Table.

The Co-WIN2.0 portal can be scaled up to accommodate all potential and eligible citizen beneficiaries. This portal should be put to effective use as the backbone of the vaccination program, the statement further added.

The health ministry earlier today also shared stats on the mega vaccination programme's next phase. "From Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm, 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities given 1st dose of COVID vaccine," Bhushan informed.

More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities & people with above 60 years of age, Bhushan added.

Since yesterday, we have had 50 lakh registrations on CoWIN for COVID19 vaccination, said RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination.

Meanwhile, as many as 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the country now stands at 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active cases and 1,07,98,921 recoveries.

