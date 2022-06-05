This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19: The active cases rose to 24,052 and the death toll climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated
Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Centre had sent the letter to five states including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. In the letter, the govt advised these states to follow a five-fold strategy i.e test - track - treat - vaccination and also follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, monitoring clusters of new COVID-19 cases and adequate testing as per the guidelines.
India today logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,76,817, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The active cases rose to 24,052 and the death toll climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday appealed people to wear face masks in closed places. "Masks should be worn in closed spaces like buses, schools, railways, and offices. This is not mandatory, therefore no fine is imposed. But I appeal to the Maharashtra public to wear masks," Tope said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.
The state health minister further added that there has been a slight increase in positive cases in the limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar, due to which Maharashtra's contribution in the active Covid-19 cases in the country is increasing.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
