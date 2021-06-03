Covid-19: Govt asks states to issue ration cards to poor

The govt stated that the states should identify eligible persons and households under NFSA for issuance of ration cards

The Centre has issued an advisory to all the states and union territories to launch a special drive to issue ration cards to the most vulnerable and economically weaker sections of the population amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It stated that the states and UTs should take measures to reach out to vulnerable and weakest sections of the society i.e. street dwellers, rag pickers, hawkers, rickshaw pullers among others.

The operational responsibilities of identification of eligible persons and households under NFSA and issuance of ration cards to them rest with states and UTs, it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said the state government will start providing ration to the needy without ration cards from June 5.

"Ration has started reaching government schools from today. Those who do not have ration card will also start receiving ration from June 5," he tweeted in Hindi.

