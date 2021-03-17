Raising concern over the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said 60% of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra.

The government in its routine press briefing also discussed the deteriorating condition of Punjab in dealing with the virus. "Punjab's positivity rate is now 6.8%; this is worrying. This shows that COVID19 appropriate behaviour is not being followed," informed Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan also added that Karnataka's case positivity rate is 1.3%. "Our advice to the Karnataka government is to increase the absolute number of tests," he said.

Reviewing the Covid situation in the national capital, the health ministry further stated that in the last 24 hours, more than 400 cases have been reported in Delhi. Positivity rate is less than 1%, however, it has increased from 0.4% to 0.6%.

The ministry also added that the lowest point of new COVID-19 cases was 9 February. Today, there is a nearly 43% week-on-week increase in new COVID-19 cases and a nearly 37% week on week increase in new deaths, it informed.

It also highlighted that 70 districts in 16 states have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases by 150% in the last 15 days.

"We have requested the states to do more of the same in an efficient manner. More of the same means — Testing, tracking and Treating," the health secreatry adde.

Addressing the issue of vaccine wastage, the ministry informed India's overall percentage of COVID-19 vaccine wastage is 6.5%. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recorded 17.6% and 11.6 % of vaccine wastage respectively. "We have told the States that vaccine wastage needs to be drastically reduced," said Bhushan.

On 15th March, 8.34 million COVID19 vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36% of doses, said health ministry.

The press briefing comes on the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a virtual meeting with all chief ministers to discuss the worrying spike in coronavirus cases in several states.

The Prime Minister said it was critical to stop what he called the "emerging second peak" of coronavirus with decisive steps including micro-containment zones and enforcement of Covid protocols.

"We should be proactive. Wherever necessary, micro-containment zones should be declared without hesitation," the PM said after his meeting with CMs regarding the surge in Covid-19 cases.

"If we don't stop Covid right now, then there could be a nationwide outbreak. We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps," warned PM Modi.

Modi has proposed the micro-zoning of an area instead of imposing a general lockdown. He also directed states to focus on scaling up testing and contact tracing to curb the Covid-19 spread.

"It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only. Why is there less vaccination in these areas? I think it's a time of test for good governance...Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence," he further added.

Meanwhile, five states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a high number of daily COVID-19 cases, and account for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new infections reported on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The sixth state with the highest number of infections is Kerala, which has been reporting a consistently declining trend over the last month.

However, over 3.5 crore (3,50,64,536) vaccine doses have been administered through 5,86,855 sessions, as per the provisional report till Wednesday 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 75,06,155 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been given the 1st dose, 45,54,855 HCWs who have been administered the 2nd dose), 76,00,030 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the 1st dose) and16,47,644 FLWs who have been given the 2nd doses.

Besides, 21,66,408 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and1,15,89,444 individuals aged more than 60 years have been administered the 1st dose.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via