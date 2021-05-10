Covid-19: Govt transfers over 49,000 cr directly into farmers’ account

The central government on Monday said that it has transferred an amount of ₹49,965 crore directly into farmers’ accounts across India under its Direct Benefit Transfer programme.

Shudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution said the Centre has transferred ₹21,588 crore in Punjab and about ₹11,784 crore in Haryana on account of wheat procurement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to this, around 928.77 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of foodgrains, 363.89 (LMT) of wheat, and 564.88 LMT of rice have been issued from the central pool between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, for distribution, Pandey said.

In a media release, he further informed that the Government of India has liberalised the Open Market sale scheme (OMSS) for the current financial year.

The sale of food grains under the open market sales scheme has started in non- procuring states and 2,800 metric tonnes have been sold so far, Pandey added.

The Secretary further added that the Department of Food has begun the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for two months, that is, May and June 2021.

Under the PM-GKAY, the central government provides free-of-cost food grains (rice/wheat) at a scale of 5 Kg per person per month to the beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act, 2013.

Pandey said that, in the third phase of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the entre provided free food grains to 80 crore beneficiaries. "The Government of India will bear all expenditure of over ₹26,000 Crore on account of food subsidy and Central assistance to states and union territories on account of intrastate transportation etc," he added.

"On May 10, 15.55 LMT of food grains have been lifted from Food Corporation of India depots by the 34 States and UTs for May 2021 and over one lakh MT has been distributed to over two crore beneficiaries by 12 states/UTs," Pandey said on Monday.

On 'One Nation One ration card' (ONORC), the Food Secretary said the ambitious scheme has been enabled across the country. He said that a monthly average of about 1.5 to 1.6 crore portability transactions is being recorded under ONORC.

"More than 26.3 crore portability transactions (including intra-state transactions) have taken place all across 32 states and UTs, since the inception of this scheme in August 2019. Besides, almost 18.3 crore portability transactions were recorded during the Covid-19 period of April 2020 to April 2021 itself," Pandey added.

