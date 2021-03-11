1 min read.Updated: 11 Mar 2021, 09:14 AM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from PTI )
Mumbai: Maha Shivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva is observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour. It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. However, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are several restrictions and guidelines put in place to ensure the safety of the devotees offering prayers on the holy day.
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for the Maha Shivratri celebration. Not more than 50 persons should be present in a temple at a time during the celebration today, the state government has said.