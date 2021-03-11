OPEN APP
Mumbai: Maha Shivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva is observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour. It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. However, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are several restrictions and guidelines put in place to ensure the safety of the devotees offering prayers on the holy day.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for the Maha Shivratri celebration. Not more than 50 persons should be present in a temple at a time during the celebration today, the state government has said.

People should not crowd temples and instead offer prayers at home, the guidelines said.

Temple management should ensure that the premises are disinfected and COVID-19 safety protocol including social distancing and use of masks is followed, the government said.

However, due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik and Babulnath Temple in Mumbai will remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.

It also celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power).

