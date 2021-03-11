Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 guidelines for Maha Shivratri celebration in Maharashtra. Details here

Covid-19 guidelines for Maha Shivratri celebration in Maharashtra. Details here

Hindu devotees pay their respect to a Shiva Lingam, a stone sculpture representing the phallus of the Hindu God Lord Shiva, on the eve of the Maha Shivratri festival,
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for the Maha Shivratri celebration

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva is observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour. It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. However, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are several restrictions and guidelines put in place to ensure the safety of the devotees offering prayers on the holy day.

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva is observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour. It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. However, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are several restrictions and guidelines put in place to ensure the safety of the devotees offering prayers on the holy day.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for the Maha Shivratri celebration. Not more than 50 persons should be present in a temple at a time during the celebration today, the state government has said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Nautanki' to gain sympathy: Adhir Ranjan on alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee

2 min read . 08:53 AM IST

Digital wages can make fintech inclusive

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST

Covaxin can be moved out of 'clinical trial mode', expert panel recommends

1 min read . 08:41 AM IST

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah greet people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

1 min read . 08:37 AM IST

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for the Maha Shivratri celebration. Not more than 50 persons should be present in a temple at a time during the celebration today, the state government has said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Nautanki' to gain sympathy: Adhir Ranjan on alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee

2 min read . 08:53 AM IST

Digital wages can make fintech inclusive

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST

Covaxin can be moved out of 'clinical trial mode', expert panel recommends

1 min read . 08:41 AM IST

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah greet people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

1 min read . 08:37 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

People should not crowd temples and instead offer prayers at home, the guidelines said.

Temple management should ensure that the premises are disinfected and COVID-19 safety protocol including social distancing and use of masks is followed, the government said.

However, due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik and Babulnath Temple in Mumbai will remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.

It also celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.