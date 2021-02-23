OPEN APP
Covid-19: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh to screen inter-state travellers at borders
A health worker wears a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit before collecting swab samples from people to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2021, as India's coronavirus cases passed 11 million. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) (AFP)
Covid-19: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh to screen inter-state travellers at borders

2 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 09:14 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The decision to conduct a coronavirus test on people coming to Gujarat has been taken in view of the increase in Covid cases
  • Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order to make thermal screening mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra and Karnataka have imposed restrictions on people travelling from other states. Now, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh too have decided to keep a check on those who are coming from neighbouring states by roads. Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh are reporting a higher number of cases.

Gujarat

To stem the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government has decided to set up border check posts to screen people coming from neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, through roads.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

The decision to conduct a coronavirus test on people coming to Gujarat has been taken in view of the "continuous increase in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh", said a government release.

Apart from setting up border check posts at entry points, the state government has also decided to start screening passengers arriving at major railway stations like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Bhavnagar from different parts of the country by trains.

Screening booths will also be created at all the major airports of Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order to make thermal screening mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in that state.

The home department in an order dated February 22, 2021, has asked collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Siwni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and districts bordering Maharashtra to convene a meeting of district crisis management committees over COVID-19.

The decision was also taken in view of the upcoming fairs when devotees from Maharashtra visit Madhya Pradesh in large numbers.

The department has asked the District Collectors to apprise it by February 24 about the decisions made in the meeting of district crisis management committees over COVID-19.

