Gujarat's coronavirus tally on Sunday rose to 2,73,386 with the addition of 575 cases, the state health department said.

As 459 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, the recovery count mounted to 2,65,831, it said.

One COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad, which increased the death toll in the state to 4,415, the department said in a release.

Surat recorded the highest number of 145 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 131 cases, Vadodara 82, Rajkot 70, Bhavnagar 16, Anand 14, Jamnagar 13, Mehsana one and Kutch 10, among others.

There are 3,140 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 45,974 beneficiaries were given the COVID- 19 vaccine on Sunday, including 33,703 belonging to the third priority group of people above 60 years of age and those above 45 and suffering from co-morbidities, the department said.

With this, a total of 14,09,244 beneficiaries have so far got the first dose of the vaccine, while 3,41,437 have got the second dose.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli rose to 14 with nine new cases reportedin Daman on Sunday, officials said.

With this, the UT has reported a total 3,390 COVID-9 cases so far, out of which 3,374 patientshave recovered and two died.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,73,386, new cases 575, death toll 4,415, discharged 2,65,831, active cases 3,140, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NP NP

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

