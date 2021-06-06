Gujarat Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Sunday said the state government has initiated the process to set up more than 75 medical oxygen plants to produce an additional 300 metric tons (MT) of the life-saving gas if the demand for it goes up during the possible third wave of Covid-19.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, said the state government has started working on setting up more oxygen plants with financial help from the PM Care Fund, grants of MPs and MLAs, and funds from charities.

"Our first target is to produce 300 MT of oxygen for us to become self-reliant even when the number of daily patients go past the 14,000-mark," the state health minister added.

"In the worst situation during the second wave, Gujarat required over 1,200 MT of oxygen," the minister said. At present, 800 to 900 metric tons of medical oxygen is available at any time in the state, he added.

Patel further said the government has formed a panel to see to it that there is no shortage of medical oxygen even during the worst pandemic situation, unlike in the second wave when the government had to press hard to meet the demand.

"We have already started working on setting up oxygen plants and identified more than 75 locations for large oxygen plants. They are at different stages of development," the minister added.

Patel said priority is being given to large government hospitals, district-level hospitals, community health centres, large private hospitals, charitable-trust run hospitals. Facilities are also being set up to refill oxygen cylinders to be supplied to the patients getting home treatment, he added.

