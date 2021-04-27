OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: HC directs Delhi govt to file report on number of deaths due to shortage of oxygen

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to file a report on the number of deaths of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and nursing homes here due to the shortage of oxygen as families of the dead patients need to be compensated as it was the state’s responsibility.

“The Delhi government is directed to file report on number of deaths taking place on account of shortage of oxygen in hospitals and nursing homes. It should include name of the patient, ward number, time of death and reason," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said and directed that the report be filed in two days.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

It further said, “We need to compensate all those persons whose patients died due to this. This is state’s responsibility."

The direction came during the hearing in the case relating to oxygen crisis and shortage of medicines to treat COVID-19 patients.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout