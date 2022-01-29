Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold areview meet with five states which are Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh today at 3 pm. The review meeting will be taking place virtually and the public health preparedness, as well as response measures being taken in the context of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, is expected to be discussed during the meeting.

