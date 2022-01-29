This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold areview meet with five states which are Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh today at 3 pm. The review meeting will be taking place virtually and the public health preparedness, as well as response measures being taken in the context of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, is expected to be discussed during the meeting.
Mandaviya on Friday conducted a high-level meeting with Southern states and UT's Health Minister's and stressed upon e-Sanjeevani, teleconsultation, Monitoring home isolation and increasing RTPCR in States which are reporting lower percentage testing.
Mandaviya reiterated that the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' along with effective surveillance of cases remains crucial for COVID-19 management.
The states and UTs were advised to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots. Those states which have reported lower share of RTPCR in Covid testing were advised to review the same, the statement said.
They were also advised that adequate and timely testing will help in prompt identification of the infected cases and prevention of a sudden surge, it said.
Assuring states of all support from the Centre in their efforts for Covid response and management, the Union health minister urged them to provide data on time as it will lead to more sturdy and efficient policymaking.
Meanwhile, with 2,35,532 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.08 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,93,198 with 871 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.