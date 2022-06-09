COVID-19: Health Ministry alerts these 4 states

COVID-19: Health Ministry alerts these 4 states2 min read . 12:53 PM IST
The Health Ministry has instructed the said states to employ a five-fold strategy: test-track-treat-vaccine and adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.
The Health Ministry has instructed the said states to employ a five-fold strategy: test-track-treat-vaccine and adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.
The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka is being constantly monitored by the Health Ministry. It has instructed the said states to employ a five-fold strategy: test-track-treat-vaccine and adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour are required - according to PTI, which cited official sources.
The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka is being constantly monitored by the Health Ministry. It has instructed the said states to employ a five-fold strategy: test-track-treat-vaccine and adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour are required - according to PTI, which cited official sources.
India reported 7,240 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, its highest number of daily cases since March 2.
India reported 7,240 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, its highest number of daily cases since March 2.
India's financial capital Mumbai, which has seen a rapid rise in cases, reported 1,765 new infections late on Wednesday, an increase of more than 500 cases from its Tuesday caseload.
India's financial capital Mumbai, which has seen a rapid rise in cases, reported 1,765 new infections late on Wednesday, an increase of more than 500 cases from its Tuesday caseload.
The country reported eight deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said, taking the official death toll to 524,723 on June 9.
The country reported eight deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said, taking the official death toll to 524,723 on June 9.
The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in the country was recorded over 7,000 after 99 days, registering around 39 per cent jump in daily cases, while the daily positivity rate crossed 2 per cent after 111 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in the country was recorded over 7,000 after 99 days, registering around 39 per cent jump in daily cases, while the daily positivity rate crossed 2 per cent after 111 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
A total of 7,240 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,97,522, while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,723 with eight fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.
A total of 7,240 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,97,522, while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,723 with eight fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.
The active cases have increased to 32,498, comprising 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.71 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
The active cases have increased to 32,498, comprising 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.71 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
A total of 7,554 new COVID-19 cases were reported on March 1.
A total of 7,554 new COVID-19 cases were reported on March 1.
An increase of 3,641 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.
An increase of 3,641 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.31 per cent, according to the data.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.31 per cent, according to the data.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,40,301 , while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,40,301 , while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.59 crore.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.59 crore.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)