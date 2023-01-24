Covid-19 cases in India have been decreasing from the past few days, with the country logging 89 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With this, the country's cumulative Covid-19 tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,82,104).

India's active caseload declined to 1,931, that constitutes 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of three cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 5,30,737 with two deaths -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Rajasthan -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,49,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 220.30 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.