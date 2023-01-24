Covid-19 highlights: India logs 89 new cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Covid-19 update: India's active caseload declined to 1,931.
Covid-19 cases in India have been decreasing from the past few days, with the country logging 89 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
