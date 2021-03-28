The new wave of coronavirus in Gujarat has hit the country's premier educational institution Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. 40 people including students and professors at IIM Ahmedabad have tested positive for the virus, news agency ANI reports. "40 people including students and professors at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad have tested positive for Covid-19," said Mehul Acharya, Deputy Health Officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, ANI tweets.

Gujarat | 40 people including students and professors at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad have tested positive for COVID19: Mehul Acharya, Deputy Health Officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/TuySbNGm7n — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

The Gandhinagar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has also seen a rise in infections. 25 students of IIT Gandhinagar have tested positive for Covid-19

The IIM-A has been conducting RT-PCR tests for all students and community members free, and in view of new cases, the frequency of testing has been increased.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest single-day rise in new Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with the addition of 2,276 infections, taking its tally to 2,98,596, the state health department said.

In view of a surge in infections, the Gujarat government has made it mandatory for travellers coming from other states to carry an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours.

The number of active cases in Gujarat has risen to 10,871, the health department said.









