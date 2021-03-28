OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 hits IIM Ahmedabad in the second wave. 40 people test positive

The new wave of coronavirus in Gujarat has hit the country's premier educational institution Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. 40 people including students and professors at IIM Ahmedabad have tested positive for the virus, news agency ANI reports. "40 people including students and professors at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad have tested positive for Covid-19," said Mehul Acharya, Deputy Health Officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, ANI tweets.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Gandhinagar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has also seen a rise in infections. 25 students of IIT Gandhinagar have tested positive for Covid-19

The IIM-A has been conducting RT-PCR tests for all students and community members free, and in view of new cases, the frequency of testing has been increased.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest single-day rise in new Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with the addition of 2,276 infections, taking its tally to 2,98,596, the state health department said.

In view of a surge in infections, the Gujarat government has made it mandatory for travellers coming from other states to carry an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours.

The number of active cases in Gujarat has risen to 10,871, the health department said.


MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to to ensure assured tap water supply to all rural households by 2024.

Every household in Goa, Telangana and A&N Islands have tap water supply: govt

1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
The new haircare spot is less confrontational and does not take the names of any other hair care brands.

Sebamed launches ad challenging celeb-endorsed haircare brands

1 min read . 12:46 PM IST
Sharon Peacock heads Britain’s sequencing effort as executive director and chair of the COVID-19 UK Genomics Consortium, known as COG-UK.

UK variant hunters lead global race to stay ahead of Covid-19

5 min read . 12:36 PM IST
The opposition has demanded that Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh resign or be sacked

Allegations against me to be probed by retired high court judge: Anil Deshmukh

1 min read . 12:32 PM IST


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout