In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.
Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on Tuesday to assess their preparedness,which includes the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries. The drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.
A mock drill will be held in all hospitals on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management, said Sisodia, who holds the health portfolio, following the Centre's directions.
Any gaps would be addressed immediately by the health department officials, Manish Sisodia said.
According to an official statement issued on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals during which he asked them to prepare for a rise in Covid cases in the near future.
The mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things.
Real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday, officials said.
LNJP Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said on Monday, "We are all set for the drill tomorrow which will assess our preparedness to deal with any emergency situation related to COVID-19."
COVID-19 testing is also likely to be ramped up soon. At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in the city, an official said.
Apollo Hospital in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar is among the private hospitals where the drill will be held, sources said.
"Officials from the district administration came today to check our current status as far as medical logistics are concerned. Tomorrow the mock drill will take place with dummy patients to see the time taken for movement from the triage area to admission and other preparedness," a hospital source told PTI.
Sources at another private hospital confirmed the exercise will take place at its Delhi facilities.
Apart from the operational preparations for Covid, the government also sanctioned funds totalling ₹104 crores to enable government hospitals to stock up on life-saving medicines.
Sisodia said, "This amount has been approved by the government to ensure that there is no shortage of any medicines in government hospitals and they are well prepared to deal with an emergency."
Delhi has recorded 2,007,159 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. The number of daily cases has remained below 20 and the positivity rate below 1 per cent since mid-November, according to official data.
Referring to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Union health ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that requisite public health measures are put in place in all states and union territories to meet any exigencies.
*with inputs from agencies
