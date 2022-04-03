Covid-19: ICMR-NIN to issue new dietary guidelines to boost immunity

The increased consumption of high-fat sugar, salt, and HFSS food is also the reason to review the guidelines. "The NIN has actually developed dietary guidelines for Indians way back in 2011. But after 2011 a lot of changes happened in food patterns and food intake because of the availability and also easy accessibility of HFSS foods as well," Dr Laxmaiah told the news agency.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}