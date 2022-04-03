Covid-19: ICMR-NIN to issue new dietary guidelines to boost immunity

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition will introduce new dietary guidelines to boost immunity as the risk of COVID-19 and other chronic diseases rises
The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition will issue new dietary guidelines for people keep their immunity high in times of Covid-19, soon. Due to Covid and the increasing risk of other chronic diseases, health experts think it's a must for every individual to be aware of healthy lifestyle habits.
Dr Avula Laxmaiah, Scientist G and Director, ICMR-NIN, has told news agency ANI that new guidelines may be issued soon. He said the new guidelines may help in reducing the risk of getting infected with non-communicable chronic diseases like diabetes type two, coronary heart disease, heart attacks, stroke and also communicable diseases like COVID-19.
The increased consumption of high-fat sugar, salt, and HFSS food is also the reason to review the guidelines. "The NIN has actually developed dietary guidelines for Indians way back in 2011. But after 2011 a lot of changes happened in food patterns and food intake because of the availability and also easy accessibility of HFSS foods as well," Dr Laxmaiah told the news agency.
"So, now taking into consideration all the current evidence that is available, we have made a robust review of how high-fat diet and high sugar diet have adverse health consequences based on all the evidence and review," he noted.
The draft copy of the guidelines include all age groups. It'll include 50-70 goals. The guidelines will include chapters addressing nutrition for kids, infants, adolescents, women, including pregnant and lactating mothers, men and geriatric population.
By going through these guidelines, people may be able to maintain a healthy lifestyle, he said, adding that even a smallest change in daily routine would help in achieving healthy lifestyle.