NEW DELHI : With India reporting over 25 cases of omicron, Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ) has initiated research to study the efficacy of country’s most widely used covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield against the new variant of coronavirus.

“The National Institute of Virology (NIV)-ICMR, Pune has collected blood samples of the patients infected with omicron virus. The scientists are trying to grow the virus in the laboratory. After we culture the virus in the laboratory, we will evaluate the efficacy of Covaxin and Covishield against omicron," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR.

According to the union health ministry, 25 total omicron cases reported in 5 states, nine have been detected in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, 10 in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one in the national capital Delhi. The government said that Omicron cases are less than 0.04% of total variants detected and all detected cases have mild symptoms.

“Currently, 59 countries have reported 2,936 Omicron cases. Over 78,054 probable cases have also been detected, their genome sequencing is ongoing. While overall positivity across the country gives comfort, there are still large number of districts reporting high case positivity," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, union health ministry.

“Several cases have come to our notice that international travellers coming to India are not providing correct addresses. This is making community surveillance difficult as we are not able to trace these passengers in order to detect omicron cases and provide help to the infected patients. People will have to help us to let us help them," he said.

Agarwal highlighted that with increased social mobility, laxity being observed in adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior, the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted that Public Health and Social Measures (PHSM) compliance is declining with increase in vaccination rates. We need to diligently adhere to these public health measures in order to safeguard ourselves and those around us against covid-19, he said.

India in last 24 hours reported over 9419 fresh coronavirus cases. As per the union health ministry data, the overall positivity rate of covid-19 is 0.73% in last week. Less than 10,000 cases were reported in last 14 days. Two states Kerala and Maharashtra have the highest number of active cases with over 43% active cases in Kerala and over 10% in Maharashtra. The health ministry said that the daily cases recorded below 10,000 for 14 consecutive days, with 52.8% of the total cases in last week being reported from Kerala.

Bhargav said that the government is organising regular meetings for keeping a watch on global scenario and Covid situation in India focussed on Omicron. "We need help to not spread panic. District level restrictions should be implemented where positivity over 5%," said the ICMR chief.

The government also said that more than 131 Crore total covid-19 vaccines doses have been administered. And more than half of the adult population in the country is now fully vaccinated. Over 74.5 lakh doses administered on 9th December 2021, the health ministry said.

Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health) warned that there has been a massive decline in usage of face masks across the country and people should get themselves vaccinated with both vaccine doses. “We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We should learn from the global situation," Paul said.

On vaccination of children against covid-19 and booster doses to people who have already taken both shots, Paul said that no recommendations were made on vaccination for children from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) yet and the government is still evaluating the need of booster shots.

