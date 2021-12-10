Covid-19: ICMR to study efficacy of Covishield, Covaxin against Omicron

India in last 24 hours reported over 9419 fresh coronavirus cases. As per the union health ministry data, the overall positivity rate of covid-19 is 0.73% in last week. Less than 10,000 cases were reported in last 14 days. Two states Kerala and Maharashtra have the highest number of active cases with over 43% active cases in Kerala and over 10% in Maharashtra. The health ministry said that the daily cases recorded below 10,000 for 14 consecutive days, with 52.8% of the total cases in last week being reported from Kerala.