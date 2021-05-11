2 min read.Updated: 11 May 2021, 10:06 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
Passenger numbers have nosedived at Delhi IGI Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) as the capital continues to witness a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases
The T2 terminal of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will remain shut temporarily from 17 May midnight as the capital continues to witness a sharp surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.
Terminal 2 of Delhi airport will close temporarily due to a fall in passenger traffic as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the pandemic, according to a PTI report.