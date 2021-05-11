The T2 terminal of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will remain shut temporarily from 17 May midnight as the capital continues to witness a sharp surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Terminal 2 of Delhi airport will close temporarily due to a fall in passenger traffic as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the pandemic, according to a PTI report.

Flight operations will continue only to and from T3 of the Delhi airport. DIAL officials have said that GoAir and IndiGo airlines will shift their operations to T3.

According to reports, the current daily traffic at Delhi airport has fallen to around 30,000 passengers.

The current amount of domestic-cum-international flight traffic is down due to travel restrictions imposed by several nations amid Covid-19, and the load can be handled by T3 alone.

India's aviation sector badly hit by 2nd wave of Covid

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, they mentioned. Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.

The Delhi airport's decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day have come from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

