However, both housing sales and gross office leasing during October-December 2020 were higher than the corresponding period of the previous year. The sales of residential properties in the fourth quarter of the 2020 calendar year rose to 61,592 units from 58,402 units in the year-ago period on pent-up and festive demand, while office absorption increased to 17.5 million sq ft from 16.4 million sq ft.