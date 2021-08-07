The Indian Railways, on a daily average basis, operated 6166 special train services which included 1517 Mail/Express trains and 846 Passenger trains, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said on Friday.

To contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways discontinued all passenger carrying trains from March 23, 2020.

In view of the prevailing situation, only special trains, with limited stoppages, are being operated, Vaishnaw added.

"At present, only special trains keeping in view the concerns and suggestions of State Governments and health advisories, are being operated. However, during 2020-21, it has been decided to speed up 488 train services," the minister said.

"Indian Railways is keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation and regulating the operation of train services accordingly," he said.

Further, he informed that the up-gradation of track infrastructure is done through regular track renewal works, as and when the track becomes due for renewal based on criteria stipulated in Indian Railway Permanent Way Manual (IRPWM).

The up-gradation of track caters for raising the sectional speed of sections up to 130 kmph. The minister enlisted the steps which are being taken to improve the railway tracks.

"During 2020-21, 4363 km (in Complete Track Renewal units) track renewal had been carried out. For the current year i.e. 2021-22, 751 km (in Complete Track Renewal units) track renewal has been carried out up to June 2021," he informed.

Further, he added that the modern track structure consisting of Pre-Stressed Concrete Sleeper (PSC) Normal/Wide base sleepers with elastic fastening, 60kg, 90 or higher Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) rails, fan-shaped layout turnout on PSC sleepers, Steel Channel Sleepers on girder bridges are being used while carrying out primary track renewals.

"Long rail panels of 260 M/130M length are being manufactured at the steel plant to minimize the number of Alumino Thermit joints in the track, and provision of Thick Web Switches (TWS) has been planned for all important routes of Indian Railways. To expedite the provision of TWS, procurement of Thick Web Switches has been decentralized to zonal railways," Vaishnaw said.

