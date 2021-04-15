Covid-19 impact: No food service on domestic flights under 2 hours from today

Covid-19 impact: No food service on domestic flights under 2 hours from today2 min read . 08:21 AM IST
The ministry said it decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights due to the increasing threat of Covid-19 and its variants
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry said it decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights due to the increasing threat of Covid-19 and its variants
The passengers taking flights which have a duration of less than two hours won't be getting any food service onboard from today as the government has banned the airlines to serve meals in domestic flights that have a duration of under two hours. The directive issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is effective from today.
The passengers taking flights which have a duration of less than two hours won't be getting any food service onboard from today as the government has banned the airlines to serve meals in domestic flights that have a duration of under two hours. The directive issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is effective from today.
However, the airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, "where the in-flight duration is two hours or more," the ministry had said. The ministry said it decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights due to 'the increasing threat of COVID-19 and its variants'.
However, the airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, "where the in-flight duration is two hours or more," the ministry had said. The ministry said it decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights due to 'the increasing threat of COVID-19 and its variants'.
Also Read | Restaurants are now down to the waterline
Here is all you need to know about the new rule:
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since last May and under bilateral air-bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries since July
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.