Covid-19 impact: Schools, colleges to remain close in Chattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to close all the schools, colleges and Anganwadi immediate effect after the state recorded the highest single-day spike in new covid-19 cases this year.

This information was provided by Chhattisgarh Minister Ravindra Choubey according to news agency ANI.

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 1,273 COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 3,23,153, officials said.

The death toll rose to 3,940 with 11 people succumbing to the infection, while the number of recoveries reached 3,11,520 after 30 people were discharged from hospitals and 257 completed home isolation, he added.

The number of active cases stands at 7,693, he said.

"Raipur district accounted for 426 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 59,055, including 833 deaths. Durg witnessed 391 new cases and Bilaspur 50. Of the deaths recorded during the day, four took place on Saturday, six on Friday and one earlier," he added.

With 36,393 samples tested on Saturday, the number of tests in the state has gone up to 54,08,163.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

