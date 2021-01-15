COVID-19 impact: Schools in Mumbai to remain closed till further orders

The schools in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits will remain closed till further notices, said authorities on Friday. Earlier, Maharashtra suspended schools in Mumbai till 15 January. In the view of coronavirus outbreak, the schools were shut in the country since March, 2020. The education institutions in the country started opening gradually from November, 2020 following COVID-19 regulations.

The authorities earlier allowed city schools under the Cambridge board to conduct exams for classes 9 to 12 offline, with all precautions as prescribed by the civic body. The schools of all other boards will be allowed to conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12.

The schools under all boards such as the state, ICSE, CBSE etc shall be allowed to conduct all exams announced or to be announced by the respective boards for Class 10 and 12 in the offline format. “Schools under the Cambridge board can conduct preliminary exams or preboard exams as per their schedules offline while those under all the other boards can also conduct exams prescribed by the respective boards for Classes 10 and 12," stated the circular.

The CBSE said that its board exams will be held in May. The Maharashtra state board has recently announced that the exams will be held in April and May for class 12 and 10 respectively. The state board is yet to announce a timetable for its exams. In other parts Maharashtra, the schools for classes 9 to 12 have reopened since November 23 with the necessary precautions.





