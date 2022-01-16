Meanwhile,Telangana on Saturday reported 1,963 fresh COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7, 07,162 while the death toll rose to 4,054 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,075 followed by Rangareddy (168) and Medchal Malkajgiri (150) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.