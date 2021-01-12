COVID-19 in Delhi: 386 fresh cases, 16 deaths; positivity rate 0.51%

Delhi recorded 386 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the positivity rate remained much below one per cent, authorities said.

This is also for the ninth time that the daily case count stood below the 500-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.3 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,707 with 16 new fatalities, the authorities said.

A total of 585 cases were reported in Delhi on January 1, while 494 new infections were registered on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10. The city recorded 306 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 11, the lowest in more than seven months.

The active cases tally on Tuesday dropped to 3,179 from 3,354 the previous day, while the COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 0.51%.

These 386 new cases came out of 75,913 tests conducted the previous day, including 38,706 RT-PCR tests and 37,207 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The bulletin said the number of novel coronavirus cases has climbed to 6,30,892 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Covishield vaccine reached Delhi's central storage facility, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH), on Tuesday afternoon, official sources said.

The Delhi government has chosen 89 sites in the national capital, including government and private hospitals, for the first phase of the immunisation drive meant for about three lakh healthcare workers.

The inoculation drive is likely to start by January 16.

According to the Tuesday's bulletin, out of the total 12,018 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,664 are vacant.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was over 5 lakh while the total number of COVID-19 tests stood at over 95 lakh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

