COVID-19 in Delhi: 386 fresh cases, 16 deaths; positivity rate 0.51%

A total of 585 cases were reported in Delhi on January 1, while 494 new infections were registered on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10. The city recorded 306 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 11, the lowest in more than seven months.