COVID-19 in Delhi: Capital records 104 active cases; one patient admitted to AIIMS

COVID-19 in Delhi: Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India, Delhi, on Monday, reported 104 active cases of the virus. One patient has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of active cases last week was 99.

A senior official from the Delhi government confirmed the data, noting that while the situation is currently under control, health authorities are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any signs of a potential spike.

As of May 26, 8 am, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 1009.

'Variants showing mild symptoms' Earlier in the day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that while COVID-19 cases are re-emerging in some parts of the country, the current variants in circulation are showing only mild symptoms, similar to the Omicron strain.

ICMR Director General Dr. Rajiv Bahl told ANI that the government is prioritising transmission tracking, surveillance, and preparedness. “The variants we’re seeing right now are showing mild symptoms similar to Omicron,” he said, adding that health authorities are keeping a close watch and taking all necessary precautions.

Jharkhand, Bihar record first case Following the recent surge in COVID cases, Karnataka, Mahrashtra, West Bengal had recorded cases till date. On May 26, Bihar reported its first COVID-19 case with a 31-year-old from Patna testing positive, PTI reported citing a senior health official.

A day earlier, Jharkhand's capital city, Ranchi, had recorded its first infection in the new wave. The infected person is being treated at a private hospital and had recently returned from Mumbai, a senior health official told PTI.

COVID deaths reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra In Karnataka, a 84-year-old man who had multiple health complications and recently tested positive for COVID-19, passed away.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that while the man had tested positive, several serious pre-existing conditions made it difficult to attribute the death solely to COVID. “He was bedridden for a year, had a hip replacement, heart issues, and was also a TB patient,” Rao told PTI.

“We believe the death occurred around May 17, and we’ve ordered an audit to determine the exact cause," the Health Minister added.