Covid-19 in Delhi: DDMA says mask mandate to be relaxed, except for..2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 08:05 PM IST
- The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its meeting on Thursday said that the mask mandate may be relaxed except for vulnerable groups, those with cough and cold, according to news agency PTI report. Additionally, staff and equipment in hospitals to be scaled down in phased manner, officials said about the DDMA Covid-19 meeting. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus.