The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its meeting on Thursday said that the mask mandate may be relaxed except for vulnerable groups, those with cough and cold, according to news agency PTI report. Additionally, staff and equipment in hospitals to be scaled down in phased manner, officials said about the DDMA Covid-19 meeting. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus.

Delhi LG V K Saxena chaired the meeting, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance. In its last meeting in April, the DDMA had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks at public places prescribing a fine of ₹500 against defaulters.

In the Thursday meeting, it was decided to enhance the surveillance of ILI-SARI cases to detect any early warnings, said sources present in the meeting. They said that there was also a consensus on bringing up the percentage of precautionary dose of vaccination that currently stands at 24, to at least 40 to 50 per cent.

"Deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals will be scaled down in a calibrated and phased manner and health department will prepare an action plan," said a source. There was also an emphasis on analysing the genome sequencing data to detect any surge in cases or new variant, with the expert members also stressing that there is no need to let the guard down.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people to get the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "The DDMA meeting was held under LG sir's chairmanship. Took stock of the current situation of coronavirus. Several key decisions were taken. I appeal to all Delhiites to get booster doses of the vaccine. "Keep your family safe from coronavirus in the festive season. Follow all the protocols to protect yourself from coronavirus," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another development, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday said with 5,443 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,53,042, while the active cases climbed to 46,342.

(With inputs from PTI)