Covid-19 in Delhi: DDMA says mask mandate to be relaxed, except for..

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people to get the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "The DDMA meeting was held under LG sir's chairmanship. Took stock of the current situation of coronavirus. Several key decisions were taken. I appeal to all Delhiites to get booster doses of the vaccine. "Keep your family safe from coronavirus in the festive season. Follow all the protocols to protect yourself from coronavirus," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.